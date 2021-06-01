6,990 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.