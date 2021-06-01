Boston Partners Sells 9,332 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in GP Strategies were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in GP Strategies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NYSE GPX opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $308.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. GP Strategies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, research analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

