NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,013 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NI opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

