Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hercules Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

HTGC stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 548,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

