Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the April 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $152.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.