BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Gentex worth $821,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

