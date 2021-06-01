BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.69% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $839,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

