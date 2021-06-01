BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,797,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $856,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $126.03 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

