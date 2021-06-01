Contrasting Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and SITE Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $321.64 million 9.90 $51.18 million $1.41 15.49 SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.58 $35.72 million $0.99 15.12

Broadstone Net Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SITE Centers. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 19.19% 2.52% 1.48% SITE Centers 4.12% 1.07% 0.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Broadstone Net Lease and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 1 6 0 2.86 SITE Centers 0 8 4 0 2.33

Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential downside of 24.01%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats SITE Centers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

