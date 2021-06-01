Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Up 64.4% in May

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the April 29th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHTX opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Manhattan Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.