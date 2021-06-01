BlackRock Inc. Acquires 76,748 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.71% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $915,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG opened at $217.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.06 and its 200-day moving average is $217.70.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

