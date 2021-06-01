American International Group Inc. Buys 1,070 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

NYSE NFG opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

