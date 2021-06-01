American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Hexcel worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hexcel by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,824 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hexcel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

