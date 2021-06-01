Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after buying an additional 1,073,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 73.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 567,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.