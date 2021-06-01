The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of The Middleby worth $781,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.44.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.81.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

