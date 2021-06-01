Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Fidus Investment worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

FDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.