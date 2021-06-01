Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 149.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

NYSE:HWM opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $35.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.