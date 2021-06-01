American International Group Inc. Acquires 569 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Ashland Global worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 6,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

