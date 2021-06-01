Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.