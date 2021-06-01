Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Avis Budget Group worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAR. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

