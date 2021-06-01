American International Group Inc. Purchases 99 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $248.00 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $104.11 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.27 and a 200-day moving average of $214.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

