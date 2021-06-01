International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE:IP opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $64.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

