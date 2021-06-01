Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,444 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.05% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PTF opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.75. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $87.73 and a 52 week high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.