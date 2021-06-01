Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82.

