Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,346 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01.

