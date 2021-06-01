Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 138.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,823 shares of company stock worth $1,824,648 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $125.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

