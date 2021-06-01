Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Globant by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $217.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.60. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $130.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

