Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

SCCO stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

