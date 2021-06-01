Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) vs. First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Critical Contrast

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Busey and Bank OZK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey $444.86 million 3.27 $100.34 million $1.98 13.53 Bank OZK $1.19 billion 4.66 $291.90 million $2.26 18.90

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than First Busey. First Busey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank OZK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Busey has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Busey and Bank OZK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank OZK 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Busey presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. Bank OZK has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.00%. Given First Busey’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Profitability

This table compares First Busey and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey 28.12% 10.45% 1.23% Bank OZK 36.25% 10.00% 1.57%

Dividends

First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Busey pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Busey has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank OZK has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Busey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Busey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank OZK beats First Busey on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, real estate construction, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, and other fiduciary services through banking center, ATM and technology-based networks. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides asset and investment management; professional farm management; and commercial depository services, such as cash management services. Additionally, it offers payment processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; mobile bill pay; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. The company has 53 banking centers in Illinois; 10 in Missouri; 4 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. The company also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal, custodial, investment management, and retirement accounts, as well as corporate trust services comprising trustee, paying and registered transfer agent, and other incidental services. In addition, it offers treasury management services comprising automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, the company provides ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

