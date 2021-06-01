BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE ALV opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.88. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $107.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.