IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Saia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Saia by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the period.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $230.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.78.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

