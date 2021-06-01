Comparing Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and First Savings Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.80 $710,000.00 N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.90 $33.35 million $14.04 5.13

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group 20.18% 31.92% 2.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bancorp 34 and First Savings Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus price target of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; online cash management services; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. As of February 25, 2021, the company operated through a network of four full-service community bank branches, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

