BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 292 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of MGE Energy worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. David Loasby bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

