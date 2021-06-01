BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.97 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chewy by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.66. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -320.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.06.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

