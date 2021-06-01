Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Announce -$1.35 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.12). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,230,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $94,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

