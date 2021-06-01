BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 26,807 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $421.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

