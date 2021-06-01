BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IIPR opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average of $181.91.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

