Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.12 billion and the highest is $6.55 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $5.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.96 billion to $28.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,177 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 112.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

