Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Grows By 28.6%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 29th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $201.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.06.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
