Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Grows By 28.6%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 29th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $201.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COFS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.