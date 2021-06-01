Creative Vistas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAS) Short Interest Up 28.9% in May

Creative Vistas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Shares of CVAS stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Creative Vistas has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

About Creative Vistas

Creative Vistas, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, installation, integration, and servicing of security-related technologies and systems. Its services include consulting, audit, review, and planning services; engineering and design services; customization, software development, and interfacing services; system integration, installation, and project management; system training, technical support, and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance, preventative maintenance and service, and upgrades.

