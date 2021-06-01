ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

