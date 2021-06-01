10,514 Shares in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ INFR opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $32.69.
