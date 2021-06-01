Mariner LLC Acquires 3,337 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

