Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,142 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

