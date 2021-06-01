Mariner LLC Invests $298,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220,290 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,378,000 after purchasing an additional 463,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,001,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 338,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

