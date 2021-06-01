Mariner LLC Buys New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BRO opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

