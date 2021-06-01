Mariner LLC Purchases Shares of 10,196 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,196 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHM stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

