United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Short Interest Update

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,150,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 29th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 107,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

