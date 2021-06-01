Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 15,123 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,123 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in KBR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

