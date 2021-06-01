Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,819 shares of company stock valued at $817,149 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

